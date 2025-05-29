Ancient rock carvings, world’s oldest human face drawings in danger: Climate change not the only reason

Ancient rock carvings in Western Australia’s Murujuga are at risk. Aboriginal artwork includes the world’s oldest human face drawings.

Advertisement

Pollution from a Karratha Gas Plant is slowly damaging these priceless artworks. Australia’s Environment Minister has given “proposed” approval for the gas plant to run till 2070, with air quality conditions.

Climate groups and Pacific leaders strongly oppose this. They say it will release huge carbon emissions and harm efforts to fight climate change.

Critics believe Australia should not support fossil fuels while also wanting to host a global climate summit in 2026.

Also Read | World Has 80% Chance of Seeing Next Record Hot Year Before 2030

“Pacific leaders have made it clear: there is no future for our nations if fossil fuel expansion continues,” he said. “This goes beyond politics; it is about the moral clarity to stand with those most affected by climate change.” CNN quoted Tuvalu’s Climate Change Minister Maina Talia as saying.

Advertisement

In Murujuga, sulfur and nitrogen oxides emitted from industrial plants mixed with moisture in the air to form acid rain, per a CNN report in 2022. Lap reports confirmed that It had been damaging the rocks. As a result, the ancient site did not gain World Heritage protection.

Also Read | Astronomers witness something spectacular in Space: Galaxies at war

The company, Woodside, denies the damage and claims industry and culture can co-exist. It says it plans to work with local bodies and the government on the issue.

Climate activists are worried that approving the North West Shelf extension may lead to gas drilling at Scott Reef, a rare and ancient marine area. Greenpeace says the “real plan” is to drill gas from Australia’s biggest untouched gas field.

Also Read | Remembering the Climate Pope, and the race to avoid catastrophic global warming

“Greenpeace and many other environmental groups have an eye to Woodside’s real intentions, which is drilling for gas at Scott Reef,” CNN quoted Joe Rafalowicz, Greenpeace Australia Pacific’s climate and energy lead, as saying.

Advertisement

‘Rosy picture’ According to Josh Runciman from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), industry predictions from companies like Shell and Wood Mackenzie often show a “rosy picture for the future” for LNG demand in Asia. It is partly because they expect many countries to shift from using coal to gas.