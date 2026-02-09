Annular solar eclipse: Will the ‘ring of fire' be visible in India? Check date and time

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will be an annular solar eclipse – also known as a “ring of fire”. The rare celestial phenomenon will occur on Tuesday, 17 February.

During an annular solar eclipse, which will be a partial eclipse, the moon masks most of the sun, leaving a clear ring of light, and hence the label 'ring of fire' eclipse.

Will the annular solar eclipse be visible from India? The partial phase will be observable from regions including the southern edge of South America, southern Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and most of Antarctica. It will not be visible from India.

Simultaneously, the path of the annular eclipse will traverse distant sections of Antarctica and the southern reaches of the Southern Ocean.

It will be witnessed mainly from year-round scientific research outposts in Antarctica, including the Concordia Research Station (a French-Italian facility) and the Russian Mirny Station in Queen Mary Land on the eastern side of the continent.

The main American installation in Antarctica is McMurdo Station. McMurdo will observe a significant partial eclipse, with the sun 86% obscured by the moon.

What time does the annular solar eclipse start on 17 February? • Partial eclipse starts at 9:56 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

• Maximum eclipse starts at 12:12 Coordinated Universal Time

• Partial eclipse finishes at 14:27 Coordinated Universal Time

Safety tips to watch annular solar eclipse An annular eclipse is a partial eclipse. Suitable eye protection must be employed at all times. This eclipse is never secure to view without it.

Why is it termed annular solar eclipse? Astronomers identify this as an annular eclipse of the sun. Truly, that title originates from the Latin term for ring: annulus. During this eclipse, the moon will be too distant within its orbit to mask the sun entirely. At mid-eclipse, the exterior surface of the sun will appear in a ring around the moon.

So, though not as striking as a total solar eclipse, an annular eclipse is intriguing to observe. The sky dims as the partial phases intensify. Tiny crescent suns emerge all around you, as the small gaps between tree leaves function like camera lenses, projecting a flipped image of the sun onto the ground or walls beneath. But, during an annular eclipse, the sky never becomes entirely dark. Stars and planets don’t appear in view. It’s the sun itself that will fascinate you.