Antarctica's sea-ice well below winter level, at 'mind-blowing' low: Experts

Climate change and global warming have played a devastating role in maintaining the ecological balance of the planet earth. As per satellite data a new worrying benchmark for Antarctica shows that the sea-ice surrounding the region is well below any previous recorded winter level, reported BBC.

"It's so far outside anything we've seen, it's almost mind-blowing," BBC quoted Walter Meier, who monitors sea-ice with the National Snow and Ice Data Center, as saying.

Polar experts even warned that an unstable Antarctica could have far-reaching consequences.

According to details, as the white surface reflects the Sun's energy back into the atmosphere, Antarctica's huge ice expanse regulates the planet's temperature. Apart from this, the region also cools the water beneath and near it, resulting in keeping the planet cool.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center said that the ice floating on the Antarctic Ocean's surface measures less than 17 million sq km. This is 1.5 million sq km of sea-ice less than the September average and is an area of missing ice about five times the size of the British Isles.

Amid the depreciating sea-ice, experts and scientists insist the low sea-ice is the measure to pay attention to.

"We can see how much more vulnerable it is," BBC quoted Dr Robbie Mallet, of the University of Manitoba, as saying, adding, "There is a risk that it breaks off and drifts out to sea with us on it."

In Antarctica, the sea-ice forms in the continent's winter between March to October, ahead of it melting in summer. It is to be known that sea-ice acts as a protective sleeve for the ice covering the land. It also prevents the ocean from heating up.

What if sea-ice disappears: With more sea-ice disappearing, chances of more exposure to dark areas of ocean arises and this means that the heat energy is added into the water that melts more ice. Scientists have referred this as ice-albedo effect.