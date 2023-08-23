‘Anybody there?’ Aliens may respond to message sent 40 years ago, Japanese astronomers hopeful2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Astronomers await response to message sent into space 40 years ago, hoping for contact with intelligent life.
Astronomers are eagerly awaiting the possibility of a first contact with intelligent life in response to a message transmitted into the cosmos four decades ago, according to a report by the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.
