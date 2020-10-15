Apollo Hospitals says prepared to administer 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines a day

In an effort to support the government’s valiant battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Apollo Hospitals announced that it is ready to administer 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines daily.

The group will leverage its robust pan India web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities and use its 70 hospitals, 400+ clinics, 500 corporate health centres, 4000 pharmacies alongside their omni-channel digital platform Apollo 24X7 to ensure massive administration capacity of Covid-19 vaccines.

About 30% of India is roughly 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy, which can then guarantee safe and widespread reach of the vaccine, if required, the company said in a statement.

More than 10 thousand Apollo employees are undergoing required training and will be stationed at Apollo centres to administer the vaccine.

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, The Apollo Group of Hospitals said, "As the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be around safe and orderly delivery of doses, for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable. We are happy to share that, Apollo Hospitals have been, strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for upto 1 million doses per day. As the largest and most trusted integrated healthcare network in the country, we believe that it is our duty and responsibility to actively participate in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and make India safe and healthy. Till date we have tested over 2,50,000 and have treated over 75,000 patients. Going forward it will be our privilege to work with all governments, governmental agencies and healthcare networks to ensure that a large number of people get the vaccine, quickly and safely as it becomes available. We are proud that Indian manufacturers will make most of the world’s supply of vaccine, and as healthcare service providers we will ensure the safest and most comprehensive delivery."

The Apollo Hospitals statement also said that technology will play a large role in ensuring that all citizens have access to the vaccine and how it will be administered and prioritized. Also, Apollo 24|7 will host a dedicated platform for all the information related to the Covid vaccine.

All users will be able to register themselves on Apollo 24|7 and keep them abreast with the latest update around vaccine development. The platform will generate a unique number for every user registering on the platform and ensure interoperability with the NDHM effort. Through the portal, users will be receiving constant updates about the vaccines.

