Apollo Hospitals says prepared to administer 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines a day

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, The Apollo Group of Hospitals said, "As the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be around safe and orderly delivery of doses, for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable. We are happy to share that, Apollo Hospitals have been, strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for upto 1 million doses per day. As the largest and most trusted integrated healthcare network in the country, we believe that it is our duty and responsibility to actively participate in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and make India safe and healthy. Till date we have tested over 2,50,000 and have treated over 75,000 patients. Going forward it will be our privilege to work with all governments, governmental agencies and healthcare networks to ensure that a large number of people get the vaccine, quickly and safely as it becomes available. We are proud that Indian manufacturers will make most of the world’s supply of vaccine, and as healthcare service providers we will ensure the safest and most comprehensive delivery."