Apollo to Artemis: Why America is betting big on private space
NASA's new approach to lunar missions prioritizes lower costs and more opportunities for private companies. While the reliance on the commercial sector carries risks, such as falling behind China, it is seen as the best option for achieving major milestones in space exploration.
A private Houston-based company is set this week to lead a mission to the Moon which, if successful, will mark America's first lunar landing since the end of the Apollo era five decades ago.
