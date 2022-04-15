Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Science / News /  April's ‘Pink Moon’ to light up the sky this weekend

April's ‘Pink Moon’ to light up the sky this weekend

After the Pink Moon, there are eight full moon events still to come in 2022
1 min read . 15 Apr 2022 Livemint

The moon is associated with the springtime blossoming of the Phlox Subulata plant, a pink wildflower native to eastern North America

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This weekend, a rare 'Pink Moon' will light up the sky on April 17 at 12:25 AM. However, the 'Pink Moon' moniker is entirely misleading, it will actually glow orange. The moon is associated with the springtime blossoming of the Phlox Subulata plant, a pink wildflower native to eastern North America.

This weekend, a rare 'Pink Moon' will light up the sky on April 17 at 12:25 AM. However, the 'Pink Moon' moniker is entirely misleading, it will actually glow orange. The moon is associated with the springtime blossoming of the Phlox Subulata plant, a pink wildflower native to eastern North America.

The Pink Moon aligns with several religious holidays. It is called the Paschal moon in the Christian ecclesiastical calendar because it is the full moon before Easter. For Hindus, the moon marks Hanuman Jayanti.

The Pink Moon aligns with several religious holidays. It is called the Paschal moon in the Christian ecclesiastical calendar because it is the full moon before Easter. For Hindus, the moon marks Hanuman Jayanti.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

April’s full Moon is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Growing Moon, and the Fish Moon. In the UK April’s full Moon is called the Egg Moon.

Unlike the last two years, this April's Pink Moon will not be a supermoon. The full moon happens when the moon is exactly on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The moon's orbit is inclined slightly to the plane of the Earth's orbit, that's why the moon does not pass through the earth's shadow every time it completes a circuit of the Earth.

After the Pink Moon, there are eight full moon events still to come in 2022, with two of them qualifying as supermoons.

List of the full moon:

May 16: Flower moon

June 14: Strawberry moon

July 13: Buck moon

August 11: Sturgeon moon

September 10: Harvest moon

October 9: Hunter's moon

November 8: Beaver moon

December 7: Cold moon