Are Chinese covid vaccines less effective?

Russell: This has caused a bit of confusion. The trials were done in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey. Each of the studies have come with different results. In Brazil, you’ve got the P.1 variant circulating and so potentially the vaccine efficacy may be different due to that. I’m not familiar with what was circulating in Turkey or in Indonesia at the time of the study but that could obviously change the results.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}