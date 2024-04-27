Are there Spiders on Mars? ESA unveils truth behind the mysterious clusters seen on the red planet
Spiders-like clusters were seen on the Mars. While sharing the images and explaining the same, ESA said the dark spots on Mars were spotted near 'Inca City'.
The European Space Age (ESA) recently shared pictures of the mysterious spider-like clusters on the planet Mars. The space agency has, however, clarified that these spider like dark features on the Red Planet form “when spring sunshine falls on layers of carbon dioxide deposited over the dark winter months."