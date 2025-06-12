Are we inside a black hole? New study challenges the Big Bang theory: ‘We are not special’

A new study by UK scientists has questioned the famous Big Bang theory. It suggests the universe may not have started from a single explosion.

The research, published in Physical Review D by scientists from the University of Portsmouth, puts forward a bold new idea. It says our universe exists inside a black hole.

The team believes the universe was born from a huge gravitational collapse that formed a black hole. This theory, called the “Black Hole Universe”, goes against the older idea that the universe came from a point of infinite density.

Instead, the new theory says the matter inside the black hole got extremely compressed. Then, it bounced outward like a spring. This bounce is believed to have led to the universe we see today.

The idea suggests that the universe was not created from nothing. But, it is part of a continuous cycle of collapse and rebirth. The study challenges long-held views of cosmic beginnings.

According to Professor Enrique Gaztanaga, when matter collapses due to gravity, it doesn’t always end in a point of infinite density. Instead, it can become very dense and then bounce back, creating a new, expanding universe.

According to the theory, our universe’s edge is the black hole’s event horizon. It is a boundary that blocks us from seeing what lies beyond.

Unlike the Big Bang theory, this model combines general relativity and quantum physics. Quantum laws say matter cannot be compressed forever.

"We are not special. We are not witnessing the birth of everything from nothing, but rather the continuation of a cosmic cycle - one shaped by gravity, quantum mechanics, and the deep interconnections between them," GB News quoted Prof Gaztanaga as saying.

New images from the James Webb Space Telescope show more early galaxies spinning one way than the other. This odd pattern suggests the universe may have been born spinning. This is believed to be a sign it could have formed inside a black hole.

Experts say this idea, called black hole cosmology, might also explain the mystery of dark matter and supermassive black holes.

What is the Big Bang theory? The Big Bang Theory says that our whole universe began from one tiny point nearly 14 billion years ago. Then, like a sudden explosion, this tiny point burst and started expanding in all directions.