Are you facing memory issues post Covid-19 recovery? Here's what you should do

One of the most prevalent lingering signs of Long Covid is forgetfulness, struggling to concentrate. And experts, who have been studying these symptoms, have termed this as cognitive dysfunction, commonly known as brain fog. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though some patients may suffer from this for a short term, for many others, such lingering symptoms may continue for months. Experts are of the opinion Covid can impact our brain in multiple ways.

Though some patients may suffer from this for a short term, for many others, such lingering symptoms may continue for months. Experts are of the opinion Covid can impact our brain in multiple ways.

What can cause brain fog?

Experts pointed out, Covid can lead to vascular damage due to low oxygen electrical dysfunction and neurotransmitter imbalance.

“So we must look to protect the brain from covid induced memory loss," said Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Head, Department of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, quoted by Hindusthan Times.

In case, you are suffering from memory loss, brain fog, sudden dysfunction in body parts, it is advisable to see a doctor immediately.

What should be the course of treatment?

For such long COVID symptoms, it is essential t check the thyroid and vitamin B12 levels and normalize them.

Your diet should consist of fruits, salads and milk. Antioxidants and nutrients gained from these food items help to preserve the brain function

Get enough sleep

If there is significant memory loss and brain MRI shows some abnormalities immunotherapy with steroids and IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin) may help Noting that Covid can impact the brain transmitters significantly and cause anxiety and insomnia, Dr Gupta pointed out, "It can lead to forgetfulness, cognitive dysfunction, lack of attention."

So do not overthink, buy prioritize on important things, treat anxiety, take supplements for weakness to improve the stress induced disturbed brain function.