Artemis 1 mission: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth after record-setting lunar voyage. Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 06:25 AM IST
- The Orion space capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a fiery re-entry into Earth's atmosphere
NASA has successfully brought back its next-generation astronaut ship after a more than 25-day journey around the Moon. The Orion space capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Monday (IST) after a fiery re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. However, parachutes slowed the descent later. The uncrewed capsule floated down to the sea with the help of three large red and orange parachutes.