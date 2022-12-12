NASA has successfully brought back its next-generation astronaut ship after a more than 25-day journey around the Moon. The Orion space capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Monday (IST) after a fiery re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. However, parachutes slowed the descent later. The uncrewed capsule floated down to the sea with the help of three large red and orange parachutes.

