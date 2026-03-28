Artemis 2 food menu spiced up with 189 items: What will NASA astronauts eat? 5 hot sauces, 10+ beverages and more

Artemis 2 crew members have at least 189 items on their space-travel menu. From green tea, coffee, smoothies, maple syrup to vegetable quiche, cake and pudding — more than 10 types of beverages, five different hot sausages and six desserts are among there food items that will satiate their hunger.
The Artemis 2 crew of four members – Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch (NASA) and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency) – will flies in the Earth's orbit and around the Moon for 10 days. The mission is expected to launch on April 1.
Keeping in view the needs of the Canadian astronaut, NASA included five Canadian products in the Menu.
So what's on the space menu?
NASA released a list reveling few of the food items that will travel along the three American and one Canadian astronaut on the Artemis 2 mission. They are:
Coffee
Green Tea
Mango-Peach Smoothie
Chocolate Breakfast Drink
Vanilla Breakfast Drink
Lemonade
Apple Cider
Pineapple Drink
Cocoa
Strawberry breakfast drink
Tortillas
Wheat Flat Bread
Vegetable Quiche
Breakfast Sausage
Couscous w/ Nuts
Mango Salad
Granola w/ Blueberries
Almonds
Cashews
Barbecued Beef Brisket
Broccoli au Gratin
Spicy Green Beans
Macaroni & Cheese
Tropical Fruit Salad
Butternut Squash Cauliflower
There are 5 different hot sauces flying around the Moon with the crew.
Maple Syrup
Chocolate Spread
Peanut Butter
Hot Sauce
Spicy Mustard
Strawberry Jam
Honey
Cinnamon
Almond Butter
Pudding
Cake
Chocolate
cobbler
cookies
Candy-coated
almonds
NASA explained that astronauts have scheduled time for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a typical mission day — excluding launch and reentry.
Each astronaut is allotted two flavoured beverages per day. Beverage options are limited due to "upmass constraints, which restrict how much food and drink can be carried onboard," NASA said.
NASA said no fresh foods will be flying on Artemis II as "Orion does not have refrigeration nor the late load capability required for fresh foods."
Authorities ensured that with no resupply, refrigeration, or late-load capability, all meals are carefully selected to remain safe, shelf-stable, and easy to prepare and consume in NASA’s Orion spacecraft.
Food aboard Orion is ready-to-eat, rehydratable, thermostabilised, or irradiated, NASA said. It added that the crew uses Orion’s potable water dispenser to rehydrate foods and beverages and a compact, briefcase-style food warmer to heat meals as needed.