Artemis 2 food menu spiced up with 189 items: What will NASA astronauts eat? 5 hot sauces, 10+ beverages and more

Artemis 2 crew members have at least 189 items on their space-travel menu. From green tea, coffee, smoothies, maple syrup to vegetable quiche, cake and pudding — more than 10 types of beverages, five different hot sausages and six desserts are among there food items that will satiate their hunger.

The Artemis 2 crew of four members – Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch (NASA) and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency) – will flies in the Earth's orbit and around the Moon for 10 days. The mission is expected to launch on April 1.

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Keeping in view the needs of the Canadian astronaut, NASA included five Canadian products in the Menu.

So what's on the space menu?

NASA released a list reveling few of the food items that will travel along the three American and one Canadian astronaut on the Artemis 2 mission. They are:

189 unique menu items: More than 10 types of beverages Coffee

Green Tea

Mango-Peach Smoothie

Chocolate Breakfast Drink

Vanilla Breakfast Drink

Lemonade

Apple Cider

Pineapple Drink

Cocoa

Strawberry breakfast drink

Also Read | NASA reveals what Artemis II astronauts will do each day on their moon mission

Most common food items Tortillas

Wheat Flat Bread

Vegetable Quiche

Breakfast Sausage

Couscous w/ Nuts

Mango Salad

Granola w/ Blueberries

Almonds

Cashews

Barbecued Beef Brisket

Broccoli au Gratin

Spicy Green Beans

Macaroni & Cheese

Tropical Fruit Salad

Butternut Squash Cauliflower

There are 5 different hot sauces flying around the Moon with the crew.

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Culinary flavourings Maple Syrup

Chocolate Spread

Peanut Butter

Hot Sauce

Spicy Mustard

Strawberry Jam

Honey

Cinnamon

Almond Butter

What's in the desert? Pudding

Cake

Chocolate

cobbler

cookies

Candy-coated

almonds

The meal structure NASA explained that astronauts have scheduled time for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a typical mission day — excluding launch and reentry.

Each astronaut is allotted two flavoured beverages per day. Beverage options are limited due to "upmass constraints, which restrict how much food and drink can be carried onboard," NASA said.

Also Read | Explained: Nasa announces crew for Artemis 2 mission

No fresh food on Artemis 2 NASA said no fresh foods will be flying on Artemis II as "Orion does not have refrigeration nor the late load capability required for fresh foods."

Authorities ensured that with no resupply, refrigeration, or late-load capability, all meals are carefully selected to remain safe, shelf-stable, and easy to prepare and consume in NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

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How is space food prepared in Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft? Food aboard Orion is ready-to-eat, rehydratable, thermostabilised, or irradiated, NASA said. It added that the crew uses Orion’s potable water dispenser to rehydrate foods and beverages and a compact, briefcase-style food warmer to heat meals as needed.