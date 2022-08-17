Snoopy has been associated with NASA's missions since the Apollo programme when Schulz drew comic strips showing Snoopy on the moon. The Apollo 10 lunar module got the nickname "Snoopy" because its job was to snoop around the Apollo 11 landing site on the moon. In this mission, a Snoopy toy will fly as a zero gravity indicator in the capsule. Besides Snoopy, a mall Shaun the Sheep toy will also be an Artemis passenger. Four Lego mini figures will also ride in Orion.

