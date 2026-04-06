Artemis II Lunar flyby today — When and where to watch live streaming? Will astronauts land on lunar surface?

The four astronauts aboard Artemis II mission began the fifth day of their journey to the Moon on Sunday, after already witnessing views of the lunar surface never before seen by human eyes, AFP reported.

As they woke for day five of the 10-day mission, their Orion spacecraft was nearly 215,000 miles (346,000 kilometers) from Earth and about 65,000 miles from the Moon, according to NASA.

NASA said the Artemis II mission crew has completed a manual piloting demonstration and reviewed their lunar flyby plan, including identifying surface features they will analyze and photograph while circling the Moon.

Key moments for the lunar flyby include the following: Monday, April 6 (EDT) / Monday–Tuesday IST

• 12:41 a.m. EDT (10:11 a.m. IST): Orion enters the lunar sphere of influence at 41,072 miles from the Moon.

• 1:30 p.m. EDT (11:00 p.m. IST): The science officer in mission control briefs the crew on their science goals for the flyby.

• 1:56 p.m. EDT (11:26 p.m. IST): The Artemis II crew is expected to surpass the record set by Apollo 13 (1970) for the farthest distance humans have traveled from Earth.

• 2:45 p.m. EDT (12:15 a.m. IST, April 7): Lunar observations begin.

• 6:44 p.m. EDT (4:14 a.m. IST, April 7): Temporary loss of communication as Orion passes behind the Moon.

• 6:45 p.m. EDT (4:15 a.m. IST, April 7): “Earthset” — Earth disappears behind the Moon from Orion’s view.





• 7:02 p.m. EDT (4:32 a.m. IST, April 7): Closest approach to the Moon (4,070 miles above surface).

• 7:07 p.m. EDT (4:37 a.m. IST, April 7): Crew reaches maximum distance from Earth.

• 7:25 p.m. EDT (4:55 a.m. IST, April 7): “Earthrise” — Earth reappears.

• 7:25 p.m. EDT (4:55 a.m. IST, April 7): Communication with Mission Control is re-established.

• 8:35–9:32 p.m. EDT (6:05–7:02 a.m. IST, April 7): Solar eclipse as seen from the spacecraft.

• 9:20 p.m. EDT (6:50 a.m. IST, April 7): Lunar observations conclude.

Tuesday, April 7 (EDT) / Tuesday IST

• 1:25 p.m. EDT (10:55 p.m. IST): Orion exits the lunar sphere of influence at 41,072 miles from the Moon.

Where to watch live coverage of lunar flyby? Watch live coverage of the Artemis II lunar flyby on NASA+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and Roku.

Here's what NASA chief said “We’re focusing very much on the ecosystem, the life support system of the spacecraft,” NASA chief Jared Isaacman said Sunday in a televised interview with CNN.

“This is the first time astronauts have ever flown on this spacecraft before. That’s what we’re most interested in getting data from,” he added.

According to NASA, day five of the mission includes testing the astronauts’ “survival” suits. The bright orange suits are used during launch, re-entry, and emergencies such as cabin depressurization. The crew will carry out a full sequence of operations, including donning and pressurizing the suits, performing leak checks, simulating seat entry, and assessing mobility as well as their ability to eat and drink.

Will the astronauts land on lunar durface? The astronauts will not land on the lunar surface, they are expected to set a new record for the farthest distance traveled from Earth during their flyby.

Meanwhile, Artemis II mission is set to break the record for the farthest distance humans have traveled from Earth, venturing beyond 252,000 miles (400,000 km) before looping around the Moon and heading back, without landing or entering lunar orbit.

The current record is held by Apollo 13.

Isaacman said the data will be crucial for future missions, including Artemis III in 2027 and the lunar landing mission Artemis IV in 2028.

Former astronaut Charlie Duke, who walked on the Moon in 1972 during Apollo 16, delivered the ceremonial wake-up call to the crew, as reported by AFP.

This is the first time astronauts have ever flown on this spacecraft before. That’s what we’re most interested in getting data from.

Below you on the Moon is a photo of my family. I pray it reminds you that we in America and all of the world are cheering you on. Thanks to you and the whole team on the ground for building on our Apollo legacy with Artemis," said the 90-year-old.