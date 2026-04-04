Artemis astronauts now halfway to the Moon — Check Day 3 schedule as NASA crew preps for lunar flyby

Following a successful translunar injection burn on April 2 and an approximately eight-hour rest period, the Artemis II crew began their second full day in space, settling into the rhythm of deep‑space operations.. With the burn completed, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, became the first humans to travel beyond Earth’s orbit since the Apollo missions in 1972.
At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the Mission Control team woke the crew at 1 p.m. EDT, starting the day with the song “…In a Daydream” by the Freddy Jones Band.
Team also posted, they have reached halfway.
Today’s activities include - outbound trajectory correction burn (OTC), Orion spacecraft operations, lunar science prep, and crew health demonstrations.