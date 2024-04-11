Artificial Super Intelligence acting as ‘The Great Filter’ for Alien evidence? Study reveals…
Scientists suggest that the development of Artificial Intelligence on Earth may be connected to the lack of evidence for Extra-terrestrial civilisations, potentially due to AI becoming a 'Great Filter' hindering interstellar advancements.
Artificial Intelligence is the reason scientists have not found any evidence of Extra-terrestrial civilisations? Scientist have come top believe that there has to be a connection in the development of AI on Earth to the lessening probability of finding evidence of an alien civilisation.