As rocket launches take off, so do concerns about emissions

The fuels used to launch payloads into orbit today vary, but the main ones are kerosene, liquid hydrogen, hydrazine, and solid fuel. Methane, though little used today, could become a significant fuel in the future. None are renewable and all come with different emissions concerns,both in space and in terms of how they are produced. A big challenge with switching to greener fuels is that it could require rocket companies to re-engineer engines that already have the difficult task of shooting thousands of pounds of cutting-edge technology into space.

