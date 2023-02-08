As rocket launches take off, so do concerns about emissions
Startups and researchers are beginning to explore greener fuels for rockets in the hopes of addressing some of the environmental worries
As Rocket Launches Take Off, So Do Concerns About Emissions
BY Jackie Snow | UPDATED 2月 07, 2023 12:49 下午 EST
The world’s increasing reliance on satellites for everything from weather monitoring to communications services to GPS, as well as a burgeoning space-tourism industry, means rocket launches are growing rapidly.
Also growing is concern about what impact all of those launches might have on the atmosphere. While emissions from aerospace activities are still relatively small compared with those of aviation and other industries, some of the pollutants released have the potential to contribute to global warming and damage the ozone layer, researchers say.
With that in mind, more startups and research labs are starting to explore new fuels for rockets that, if they work, could reduce or eliminate some of those environmental concerns.
“Now is the time to invest in research to ensure that we can grow in a sustainable manner in the future," says Martin N. Ross, an atmospheric scientist at the Aerospace Corp., a nonprofit federally funded research-and-development center for the U.S. government, civil and commercial space programs.
Upper atmosphere
There were about 180 successful rocket launches last year, up from 136 in 2021, according to numbers gathered by Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian. Dr. McDowell expects the number to rise in the coming years. “The demand is there, the capacity is there, the number of players is increasing,“ he says.
The space industry is often compared with the aviation sector, which accounts for about 2.5% of the world’s carbon-dioxide emissions, according to recent research. While both produce aerial sources of pollution, the two industries burn different fuels in different places in the atmosphere. Most airline flights are in the troposphere, the lowest section of the atmosphere. Rockets burn fuel in the higher-level mesosphere and stratosphere, as well, and are the only human source of direct emissions there.
Pollutants in that layer of the atmosphere could do more damage, researchers say, with black soot being a particular concern. When they come from a diesel engine on a truck or a commercial flight, black carbon particles last a few days before dissipating. But black carbon particles emitted from a rocket can have a lifetime of as long as four or five years in the stratosphere, according to Dr. Ross.
“These particles in the stratosphere aren’t well understood,“ he says.
Space tourism is just getting started, but its effect on the environment could be significant if it takes off, scientists say. A space-tourism flight emits 50 to 100 times as much emissions per passenger as a long-haul commercial aviation flight, according to Eloise Marais, an associate professor at University College London and co-author of a recent study on the environmental impact of space tourism. That study found that the climate effect attributed to rocket launches could more than double after just three years if space-tourism flights become a daily thing.
Compounds present in most rocket fuels can damage the ozone layer, a part of the stratosphere that absorbs the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, says Dr. Marais. Most rocket launches happen in the Northern Hemisphere, which hasn’t suffered the same ozone depletion as the Southern Hemisphere. But since most people live in the Northern Hemisphere, more research is needed to assess how rocket launches might affect the ozone layer over that part of the world, researchers say.
Cleaner fuels
The fuels used to launch payloads into orbit today vary, but the main ones are kerosene, liquid hydrogen, hydrazine, and solid fuel. Methane, though little used today, could become a significant fuel in the future. None are renewable and all come with different emissions concerns,both in space and in terms of how they are produced. A big challenge with switching to greener fuels is that it could require rocket companies to re-engineer engines that already have the difficult task of shooting thousands of pounds of cutting-edge technology into space.
NASA has used liquid hydrogen as a propellant for decades. Liquid hydrogen can be hard to keep at the right temperature and is difficult to handle, but when burned it emits only water vapor, which is a smaller problem thansoot, although adding moisture in upper, drier areas of the atmosphere could have a climate impact, says Dr. Marais.
Still, most liquid hydrogen used today is created via a carbon-intensive process, so it isn’t considered a clean fuel. One solution could be to use renewable energy to split hydrogen from water molecules, a process that creates “green hydrogen."
Green hydrogen currently makes upless than 1% of U.S. hydrogen production, but lower renewable-energy costs could change that, according to the International Energy Agency. An energy startup called Green Hydrogen International is planning to develop a new facility in South Texas to supply green hydrogen to rocket companies.
Other scientists, meanwhile, are trying to develop alternative aerospace fuels that not only reduce emissions, but pack a more powerful punch than fuels currently being used. Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory are looking at a lab-grown Streptomyces bacteria to develop a fuel that could be 40% to 50% more energy dense by volume than kerosene, according to Eric Sundstrom, a staff scientist at the lab. By carefully controlling how the bacteria grow, researchers can pack carbon bonds tighter, creating a new fuel that has more power and is more dense.
“In a typical rocket, the vast majority of the weight is the weight of the fuel and fuel tank,“ Dr. Sundstrom says. “If you can shrink that, it means much more payload, further driving down that launch cost.“
Other fuel projects are taking inspiration from other industries trying to decarbonize. Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, published a paper looking at ammonia borane, a chemical currently used to store hydrogen in fuel cells in electric vehicles. Burning ammonia borane releases water and the compound boron oxide, a carbon-free alternative to the fossil fuels currently used in rockets, says Pankaj Ghildiyal, one of the study’s co-authors.
“This chemical is interesting because it’s lightweight, can store a large amount of hydrogen in a small volume, and it’s very stable,“ Dr. Ghildiyal says.
While most of the potential fuels being studied are still in the lab stage, others are further along. Skyrora, a Scotland-based space company, is working on a fuel called Ecosene, created using pyrolysis, which begins the process of turning plastic waste into synthetic kerosene. The company says it has tested a small prototype of its engine with the fuel, and has further trials planned later this year.
The manufacturing process for Ecosene cuts down about 70% of the carbon footprint associated with kerosene production, says Derek Harris, business-operations manager at Skyrora. The fuel also has lower sulfur and sulfur oxides levels, which are greenhouse gases in other rocket fuels.
Some aerospace investors, meanwhile, are taking a different approach to sustainability in that they are focusing on reusable rockets rather than alternative fuels. Building rockets from scratch is a very carbon-intensive process, according to Chad Anderson, the founder and managing partner of Space Capital, an early-stage space venture-capital fund.
“It’s really hard to see fuel as the most pressing problem to be solving," he says. Still, “the fact that we are cognizant of it and there are a lot of people working on it is a good sign."