As the Worm Moon peaks, here's everything you need to know

The Worm Moon peaked today at 3.18am EDT on Friday (12.45pm IST), according to NASA. This year's Worm Moon is also a Supermoon and occurs two days before the Spring Equinox, also known as the Vernal Equinox, on 20 March
The world witnessed a brighter Moon this week- a rather usually named phenomenon- Worm Moon did the rounds in curious circles. This week saw Spring commence for this year, that is when the Worm Moon began shining brighter from Wednesday .
In a good news for moon gazers, the Worm Moon will very likely keep shining bright till Saturday morning.
The Worm Moon peaked today at 3.18am EDT on Friday (12.45pm IST), according to NASA. This year's Worm Moon is also a Supermoon and occurs two days before the Spring Equinox, also known as the Vernal Equinox, on 20 March.
The Worm moon was not visible in India because it's usually brightest in the afternoon.
Worm Moon
This is the last full Moon of the winter equinox and the beginning of spring. The name was given by some native American tribes.
Two such events have already been reported this year - Wolf Moon on January 17 and Snow Moon on February 16.
Supermoon
The March Moon is being called a Supermoon as it appears much larger and brighter than a regular full moon. This happens because of the “Moon illusion", according to CNN which quotes from the Farmer's Almanac.
The phenomenon occurs when the Moon is near the horizon and our eyes compare its size to trees, buildings or other objects.
Etymology of “Worm Moon"
There are many theories behind the origin of the term “Worm Moon". One of them said the name referred to earthworms appearing as soil temperature increased at this time of year, according to Newsweek.
However, later research claimed the name actually referred to beetle larvae emerging from thawing bark of trees, according to Newsweek report.
Other full moon dates in 2022
There are nine full moons left in 2022. Moon gazers, this is your directory, save these dates.
According to a list compiled by the CNN, these are:
Pink moon (16 April)
Flower moon (16 May)
Strawberry moon (14 June)
Buck moon (13 July)
Sturgeon moon (11 August)
Harvest moon (10 September)
Hunter's moon (9 October)
Beaver moon (8 November)
Cold moon (7 December).
