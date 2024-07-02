Handbag carvings in the ruins of Göbekli Tepe in southeastern Turkey, are one of the earliest.

Mysterious symbols often found in ancient rock carvings look "uncannily" similar to a modern-day handbag. According to theories, the undeniable similarities with modern-day objects, such as the handbag, could hold bigger secrets about human civilisations' connection.

The ‘handbag’ is commonly found in depictions in the ruins of Turkish temples made by the Sumerians of Iraq and in the Maori decorations of New Zealand. The Olmecs from Central America were also known to use this depiction in their craft forms.

Göbekli Tepe : one of the earliest discoveries The first instance of the handbag was found towards the end of the Ice Age. Handbag carvings in the ruins of Göbekli Tepe in southeastern Turkey, are one of the earliest. Göbekli Tepe is believed to have served as one of the oldest temple complexes with religious sacrifices. Archaeologists have found many animal bones at that site.

What the ‘handbag’ may mean The objects depicted within ancient art typically have a rounded handle-like top and a rectangular bottom, alongwith some additional detailing.

The representations are either stand-alone images, or are often depicted in the hands of a person, or a mythical figure—very similar to how one would hold a basket.

Theories say that one logical explanation behind this ‘uncanny’ similarity could be the civilization’s relation with the cosmos. The semi-circle, that looks like a bag’s strap, could be the hemisphere, while the square portion, similar to a bag, could signify earth.

Over the years, ancient Indian and African cultures have seen the circle as a symbol of spirituality, and anything material. The square, on the other hand, stands for Earth and non materiality. Many argue, that the image represents the unification of the sky with the Earth.

Purse had magic dust, or herbs? Assyrian relief carvings from ancient Iraq, 883-859 BC, also show handbag carvings. Theories say that according to Assyrian art, the purse contained different things, depending on whether it was Assyrian or from the Olmecs.