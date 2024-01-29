Alert! Series of ‘FIFA stadium’ sized asteroids to pass Earth this week. Details here
Earth is set to witness a series of asteroids fly pasts in the week starting 29 January. According to news media reports, of the five asteroids likely to brush past Earth, one will be the size of a “FIFA-accredited stadium". The largest of the five, Asteroid 2008 OS7, was first spotted in 2008 by NASA. It will zoom past Earth on 2 February, 2024, at a distance of 1.77 million miles, which is relatively close in cosmic terms.