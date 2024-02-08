Asteroid 2024 BX1 fragments that exploded over Germany confirmed to be 'as old as solar system itself’: Report
Scientists have confirmed that the asteroid that exploded over Germany on 21 January is a rare type that could provide insights into Earth's origins.
Scientist have confirmed that asteroid that had exploded over Germany on 21 January to be a rare space rock type that could hold the key to understanding Earth's origins, Space.com has reported. As per the report, scientist also said that the fragments of asteroid 2024 BX1 were discovered just five days after the explosion. They further suggested that meteorite fragments might belong to the rare category known as aubrites.