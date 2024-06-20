NASA has warned that a massive space rock, Asteroid 2024 LJ, is set to pass the Earth from an "alarmingly close" distance. Travelling at a speed of 66,584 miles per hour, this 210-foot yacht-sized asteroid will approach the green planet on June 22 at a close distance of 2.1 million miles.

This asteroid has caught the attention of space enthusiasts and scientists, and it is a subject of both awe and careful monitoring.

Asteroid 2024 LJ's journey through space is especially significant because of its considerable size and its close approach to Earth on this flyby. Although "alarmingly close" is a relative term in the immense expanse of space, the passage of any substantial object near Earth merits vigilant observation.

NASA's close monitoring of near-Earth objects (NEOs), such as 2024 LJ, is integral to a broader initiative to comprehend and track these space travellers.

The Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) of the agency is responsible for detecting potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that approach within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

Will Asteroid 2024 LJ harm earth?

No, 2024 LJ is not an immediate danger to Earth, NASA confirms. However, its trajectory is close enough to merit observation.

With a speed of 767 miles per hour, which is over 80 times that of sound, Asteroid 2024 LJ's velocity is truly remarkable. At this swift rate, 2024 LJ could cover a distance equal to Earth's circumference in slightly more than an hour.

The asteroid will safely pass by Earth, presenting no threat of collision.

This occurrence presents scientists with a rare chance to examine the asteroid's composition, path, and various properties, which could provide valuable information about the formation and development of our solar system.

As Asteroid 2024 LJ approaches Earth, it joins the known Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) that have garnered significant interest from both the scientific community and the general public.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!