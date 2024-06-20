Asteroid alert! NASA warns of 'yacht-sized' space rock set to pass 'alarmingly close' to Earth on THIS date
Asteroid 2024 LJ, with a speed of 767 mph, will safely pass Earth, providing scientists with a rare opportunity to study its composition and properties.
NASA has warned that a massive space rock, Asteroid 2024 LJ, is set to pass the Earth from an "alarmingly close" distance. Travelling at a speed of 66,584 miles per hour, this 210-foot yacht-sized asteroid will approach the green planet on June 22 at a close distance of 2.1 million miles.