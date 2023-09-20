Asteroid, equivalent to 22 atomic bombs, likely to crash into Earth, but you have nothing to worry - here's why1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission to return asteroid Bennu sample to Earth nears completion while collision threat looms.
As NASA approaches the final stages of its seven-year-long OSIRIS-REx mission, the world waits eagerly for the sample of asteroid Bennu to return to Earth. NASA's efforts are a crucial stride towards comprehending and perhaps averting a potentially catastrophic event—a collision of Bennu with Earth. This looming threat led to the deployment of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to Bennu in 2016.