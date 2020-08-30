Home >Science >News >Asteroid over 22 and 49 metres in diameter to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA
Picture fpr representational purpose only. (AFP)
Picture fpr representational purpose only. (AFP)

Asteroid over 22 and 49 metres in diameter to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2020, 12:50 PM IST ANI

  • NASA estimates the asteroid's relative speed at around 8.16 kilometres per second
  • The last time asteroid 2011 ES4 fly by the Earth was visible from ground for four days

Washington: An asteroid with diameters between 22 and 49 metres will shoot pass Earth in a distance closer than Earth from the Moon on September 1, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

"Will asteroid 2011 ES4 hit Earth? No! 2011 ES4's close approach is 'close' on an astronomical scale but poses no danger of actually hitting Earth. Planetary defence experts expect it to safely pass by at least 45,000 miles (792,000 football fields) away on Tuesday, September 1," NASA Asteroid Watch tweeted on Saturday.

NASA estimates the asteroid's relative speed at around 8.16 kilometres per second.

The last time asteroid 2011 ES4 fly by the Earth was visible from ground for four days. This time, it will be closer to our planet than before with an estimated distance of 1.2 lakh kilometres, closer than that of the Moon, which is 3.84 lakh kilometres away from the Earth.

The asteroid, listed as a potentially hazardous asteroid, was first discovered in the spring of 2011 and passes by Earth every nine years.

A "potentially hazardous asteroid" is currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid's potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth, according to NASA.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
An artist's impression of asteroids passing earth. (ESA/Pierre Carril)

SUV-size asteroid named 2020 QG buzzes by Earth in closest flyby on record

3 min read . 19 Aug 2020
The researchers cautioned that the vaccine so far has only been studied in mice. (Reuters)

Nasal vaccine prevents coronavirus infection in mice, says study

3 min read . 22 Aug 2020
Earth's polar regions and mountain glaciers are losing ice at a much faster rate than ever before due to climate change, (Photo: Getty Images)

Climate Change Tracker: Earth has lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice in 23 years

3 min read . 27 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout