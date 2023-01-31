Asteroid that wiped off dinosaurs triggered planet-wide Tsunami 66 million years ago
Studies have shown that the planet-wide mega-Tsunami killed roughly three-quarters of the planet’s plant and animal species.
Asteroids have only always caused ‘earth-shattering’ changes if they landed on the planet. They remain one of the biggest threat to existence, humans and dinosaurs alike.
