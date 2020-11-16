Astronauts board SpaceX rocket for night launch, no Musk

The weather forecast was 50-50 most of Sunday but improved to 80% less than an hour before the planned 7:27 p.m. liftoff. That forecast focused only on local weather, not the wind or sea conditions all the way up the East Coast or across the North Atlantic to Ireland. But that too looked favorable. The wind and waves need to be within limits in case something goes wrong during the launch and the capsule needs to make an emergency splashdown.