Astronauts for India's first manned space mission Gaganyaan complete training

Glavkosmos said the trainees' health status is monitored on a daily basis, and once every three months, highly professional GCTC doctors conduct their thorough medical examination. "The GCTC instructors praise the effort and high motivation of the Indian cosmonauts. They also note their extremely serious and very professional attitude to the training process," it added. Indian officials had earlier said that after training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India. In that, they will be trained in a crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations.