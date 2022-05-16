Have you ever wondered where do astronauts go to train?

The gym for sure could be one for physical strength building exercise, however, they are sent to training grounds in Antarctica!

Why you ask?

The Antarctica offers a perfect training ground for astronauts who go on long space mission. These astronauts are sent to Antarctica four months in advance to spend time on icy cold region trains these astronauts for several months of isolation, confinement and prepares them to face extreme environment.

The training is conducted during the winter months in Antarctica, considering the continent is without sunlight for four months of the year.

This year the period of no sunlight began on 13 May after the sunset.

The last sunset marks the official start of winter at Concordia research station in #Antarctica. Now @esa sponsored researcher @DrHagson's job gets a little harder: run experiments while carrying on with small crew during 4 months of total darkness 😱🥶https://t.co/784HSBOWVm pic.twitter.com/VyIO22kl6a — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) May 12, 2022

The European Space Agency (ESA), which runs Concordia, the remotest base on Earth, said this marks the beginning of a very exciting time for the 12-member crew.

What the researchers will be studying

The ESA said that the team will live and work in isolation for six months in the name of spaceflight research. They will conduct biomedical experiments on themselves to understand how humans cope with living in extreme isolation.

Concordia station can definitely feel like an outpost on Hoth, and it’s a good analogue for bases on other planetary bodies - that’s why I’m here!

May the 4th be with you!#antarctica #hoth #maythe4th #maythefourth #concordiastation

📸 H Hagson/ESA/IPEV/PNRA@esa@esaspaceflight pic.twitter.com/Bkt5cmCi31 — Hannes Hagson (@DrHagson) May 4, 2022

“From sleep studies to gut health measurements to mindful practices, the crew are poked and prodded to help researchers understand and overcome the challenges extreme environments, like space, pose to present and future explorers," the ESA said on its website.

No sunset for four months

An image of the penultimate sunset (on 13 May) was posted on ESA's website and social media platforms, which show the Sun appearing only as a thin sliver in the sky.

The last airplane with supplies visited the Concordia station in February ahead of the research that will last nine months. Four of these will be in the total darkness of Antarctic winter.

Harsh conditions in Antarctica

The Concordia station is located just a few kilometres from the South Pole of the Earth. The ESA said that temperatures can drop to minus 80 degrees Celsius in the complete frozen darkness outside.

No supplies or people can be flown in during the winter months and the high altitude causes the crew to experience chronic hypobaric hypoxia or lack of oxygen in the brain.

The Concordia base

Concordia is a collaboration between the French Polar Institute and the Italian Antarctic programme and is one of only three bases that is inhabited all year long.

This year's crew members are a mix of Italian and French researchers and technicians plus Swedish supervisor Dr Hannes Hagson, who will manage the base and conduct science in the uniquely pristine landscape of Antarctica.