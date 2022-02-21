Cygnus spacecraft, which is carrying a fresh supply of 8,300 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo, has reached International Space Station on Monday, less than two days after it was launched. NASA informed that supplies also carry ingredients for experiments to grow plants without soil.

Watch video here:

Your shipment of science, supplies, and snacks has arrived! At 4:44am ET (9:44 UTC), @NorthropGrumman's S.S. Piers Sellers #Cygnus spacecraft was captured by the @Space_Station with experiments aboard, including a new way of growing plants without soil: https://t.co/PzKeT2k9Lc pic.twitter.com/osBjDZeHSL — NASA (@NASA) February 21, 2022

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft was launched Saturday after on an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. At 4.44 am, NASA astronaut Raja Chari, along with NASA astronaut Kayla Barron as backup, captured Cygnus.

After Cygnus capture, mission control in Houston will send ground commands for the station’s arm to rotate and install it on the station’s Unity module Earth-facing port.

This is Northrop Grumman’s 17th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

The Cygnus spacecraft is named the S.S. Piers Sellers in honor of the late NASA astronaut who spent nearly 35 days across three missions helping to construct the space station.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.