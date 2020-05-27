Astronomers create cloud atlas for hot, Jupiter-like exoplanets

The study takes advantage of a boom over the past decade in the study of exoplanet atmospheres. Though exoplanets are too distant and dim to be visible, many telescopes -- in particular, the Hubble Space Telescope -- are able to focus on stars and capture starlight passing through the atmospheres of planets as they pass in front of their stars. The wavelengths of light that are absorbed, revealed by spectroscopic measurements, tell astronomers which elements make up the atmosphere. To date, this technique and others have found or inferred the presence of water, methane, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, potassium and sodium gases and, in the hottest of the planets, vaporized aluminium oxide, iron and titanium.