Astronomers detect mysterious dark spot with new feature on Neptune1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST
A large dark spot has been discovered on Neptune, along with a bright companion. The spot is believed to be a vortex storm.
A large and mysterious dark spot has been detected on Neptune by astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, according to a report published by CNN. The planet also has an unexpected bright companion.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message