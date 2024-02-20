Astronomers discover universe’s brightest object – a black hole devouring a sun every day
The black hole with a mass roughly 17 billion times that of the Sun has set a record that may not ever be beaten. It shines 500 trillion times brighter than our sun, a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy reveals.
Astronomers at the Australian National University (ANU) have identified what could be the brightest object in the universe, a black hole that is devouring the equivalent of a Sun every day.
