Astronomers at the Australian National University (ANU) have identified what could be the brightest object in the universe, a black hole that is devouring the equivalent of a Sun every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the black hole with a mass roughly 17 billion times that of the Sun has set a record that may not ever be beaten. It shines 500 trillion times brighter than our sun.

“The incredible rate of growth also means a huge release of light and heat," said study lead author Christian Wolf, Associate Professor at ANU. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“So, this is also the most luminous known object in the universe. It is 500 trillion times brighter than our sun," Wolf said.

The black hole was first discovered through a 2.3-metre telescope at the university’s Siding Spring Observatory near Coonabarabran in New South Wales, but later it was confirmed with the European Southern Observatory’s very large telescope.

A black hole is a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing, including light, can escape it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was a surprise that the blackhole remained undetected until now, given what we know about many other, less impressive ones, said Christopher Onken, co-author of the study.

The quasar is 12 billion light years away and has been around since the early days of the universe. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

The astronomers also said that the intense radiation that comes from the accretion disc -- made of rapidly rotating gas -- around the black hole is the holding pattern for all the material waiting to be devoured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It looks like a gigantic and magnetic storm cell with temperatures of 10,000 degrees Celsius, lightning everywhere and winds blowing so fast they would go around Earth in a second," Wolf said.

“This storm cell is seven light-years across, which is 50 per cent more than the distance from our solar system to the next star in the Galaxy, alpha Centauri," he added.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

