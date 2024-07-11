Astronomers have discovered mid-sized black hole, which might be a ‘missing link’ in their evolution
A new discovery of a mid-sized black hole has raised hopes among scientists to understand the theory behind the evolution of a black hole. Recently, astronomers said that they have found the strongest evidence of a medium-sized black hole, reported AFP.