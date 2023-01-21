Astronomers reveal super clear image of star graveyard in Milky Way

Astronomers reveal super clear image of star graveyard in Milky Way2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Approximately once every 100 years, a star in the Milky Way is predicted to go supernova. These powerful explosions, which are the dramatic final stages of massive stars as they run out of fuel, can eject enormous clouds of dust and gas many light years away from the star
Astronomers have made a significant discovery through detailed radio observations of the Milky Way. They have identified the remains of nearly two dozen supernovae (explosive deaths of stars). This discovery opens up the possibility for finding many more such events within our galaxy. The use of radio observations allowed for a more in-depth analysis of these remains.
