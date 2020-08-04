Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Science >news >At 35 per tablet, Sun Pharma launches FluGuard for covid treatment
Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19: Sun Pharma,

At 35 per tablet, Sun Pharma launches FluGuard for covid treatment

1 min read . 03:03 PM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • The stocks of FluGuard will be available in the market from this week
  • Sun Pharma said it will work closely with the government and medical community to ensure availability of FluGuard to coronavirus patients across the country

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today announced that it has launched FluGuard (Favipiravir 200 mg) at a price of Rs. 35 per tablet, for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. Favipiravir was originally developed by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp under the brand name Avigan for treating influenza.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today announced that it has launched FluGuard (Favipiravir 200 mg) at a price of Rs. 35 per tablet, for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. Favipiravir was originally developed by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp under the brand name Avigan for treating influenza.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease, the pharma company said.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease, the pharma company said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Commenting on the launch, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business of Sun Pharma, said, “With over 50,000 Covid-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals. We are launching FluGuard at an economical price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients thereby reducing their financial burden. This is in line with our continuous efforts to support India’s pandemic response."

The company will work closely with the government and medical community to ensure availability of FluGuard patients across the country, Sun Pharma said. The stocks of FluGuard will be available in the market from this week.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

Favipiravir and another anti-viral treatment, remdesivir, have emerged as the most sought after medicines to treat COVID-19 in India, which had already approved the drugs as emergency treatments to fight the outbreak.

Other Indian drugmakers developing or selling favipiravir include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Hetero Labs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated