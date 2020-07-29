At 59 per tablet, Hetero Labs to sell drug for coronavirus treatment

Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs Ltd has received regulatory approval to sell its version of anti-viral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19, the drugmaker said today. The drug, priced at ₹59 per tablet, is approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 and will be available at drug stores from today, news agency Reuters reported.

Favipiravir and another anti-viral treatment, remdesivir, have emerged as the most sought after medicines to treat COVID-19 in India, which had already approved the drugs as emergency treatments to fight the outbreak.

Favipiravir was originally developed by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp under the brand name Avigan for treating influenza.

Hetero is also among the drugmakers that have a license with US-based Gilead Sciences Inc to make remdesivir.

Other Indian drugmakers developing or selling favipiravir include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla.

Cipla had earlier announced that it has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Favipiravir in the country under the brand name Ciplenza for treatment of o treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Cipla will commercially launch Ciplenza, a generic version of Favipiravir, in the first week of August priced at ₹68 per tablet.

Ciplenza has been jointly developed by Cipla and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). (With Reuters Inputs)