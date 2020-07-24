Indian pharma major Cipla today announced that it has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Favipiravir in the country under the brand name Ciplenza for treatment of o treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Cipla will commercially launch Ciplenza, a generic version of Favipiravir , in the first week of August priced at ₹68 per tablet.

Favipiravir is an off patent, oral anti-viral drug that has been shown to hasten clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, Cipla said.

"To ensure fair and equitable distribution of the drug", Cipla said supplies will be undertaken predominantly through hospital channels and via open channels, prioritised for regions with a high burden of COVID-19 cases.

The accelerated approval for manufacturing and marketing of the drug is aimed at meeting the urgent and unmet medical need for COVID-19 treatment options in the country through restricted emergency use, Cipla said.

Ciplenza has been jointly developed by Cipla and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

"As part of this partnership, CSIR-IICT has successfully developed a convenient and cost-effective synthetic process for Favipiravir. The entire process and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) of the drug has been transferred to Cipla to manufacture and market the drug at scale," it said.

Earlier this week, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its version of anti-flu drug favipiravir showed promise in a late-stage study of 150 patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection.

About 70% of the patients being treated with the drug achieved "clinical cure" by the fourth day of the study, compared with about 45% in the standard care group, the company said in a statement.

Favipiravir was developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Ltd.,and is an approved treatment for common influenza and is marketed in many countries.

CSIR and Cipla have a long history of working together for affordable drugs in India and globally. "Many of the technologies for HIV generic drugs were established at CSIR labs and Cipla was successful in providing affordable treatment to HIV patients worldwide which led to saving of millions of lives," the government had said in a statement earlier.

