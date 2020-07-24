At 68 per tablet, Cipla to soon launch Ciplenza for coronavirus treatment

Indian pharma major Cipla today announced that it has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Favipiravir in the country under the brand name Ciplenza for treatment of o treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Cipla will commercially launch Ciplenza, a generic version of Favipiravir, in the first week of August priced at ₹68 per tablet.