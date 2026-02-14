Valentine's Day 2026 cosmic gift: Northern Lights to illuminate skies over 12 US states tonight — how and when to watch

Valentine's Day 2026 may not only be about candlelight dinners and overpriced roses. This time, the universe is providing the lovebirds with its own breathtaking light show. Well, thanks to a high-intensity solar storm and the 2026 Solar Maximum, Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights as we better know them, are expected to be visible across at least 12 states in the United States of America tonight, 14 February.
Not just for couples; it's a rare moment even for science enthusiasts. As we hit the crescendo of Solar Cycle 25, the sun has been exceptionally active, hurling Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) towards Earth, and that is now set to ignite the atmosphere in gorgeous shades of neon green and crimson.
This rare display on Valentine’s Day 2026 is particularly important as we are currently at the Solar Maximum. In simple language, it is the period in the Sun's 11-year cycle where the activity of the sunspot is at its highest. Earlier this week, a massive X-class flare erupted from the Sun, sending a plasma cloud racing toward Earth at millions of miles per hour.
Now, when these particles collide with Earth’s magnetic field, they poke the gas atoms in the atmosphere and create the "shifting curtains" of light. According to media reports, as this year's Valentine's Day and the Northern Lights coincide with a Saturday, hotels in states like Montana and Minnesota are reporting up to 90% occupancy.
According to the forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are chances of a G3 Geomagnetic Storm. This means that, unlike the usual times when it is most visible in the Arctic, tonight’s storm has pushed the "viewing line" significantly south.
Alaska (The best seats in the house)
Washington
Idaho
Montana
North Dakota
South Dakota
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Michigan
New York (Upstate regions)
Vermont
Maine
While residents in northern parts of Wyoming and New Hampshire may also catch a glimpse, the 12 listed above are currently under the most active "Aurora Watch" zones.
The interest around this is not limited to the US. According to reports, interest in these events has also peaked in India, with a record number of travellers booking "Aurora-specific" itineraries to the US and Scandinavia this winter.
Whether you’re a dedicated sky-watcher or just looking for a unique Valentine’s memory, tonight may offer a rare alignment of physics and calendar. So, keep your eyes on the North; the greatest show on Earth is about to begin.
