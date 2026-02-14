Valentine's Day 2026 cosmic gift: Northern Lights to illuminate skies over 12 US states tonight — how and when to watch

Valentine's Day 2026 may not only be about candlelight dinners and overpriced roses. This time, the universe is providing the lovebirds with its own breathtaking light show. Well, thanks to a high-intensity solar storm and the 2026 Solar Maximum, Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights as we better know them, are expected to be visible across at least 12 states in the United States of America tonight, 14 February.

Not just for couples; it's a rare moment even for science enthusiasts. As we hit the crescendo of Solar Cycle 25, the sun has been exceptionally active, hurling Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) towards Earth, and that is now set to ignite the atmosphere in gorgeous shades of neon green and crimson.

Science behind it: Why 2026 is being called the ‘Glow Year’ This rare display on Valentine’s Day 2026 is particularly important as we are currently at the Solar Maximum. In simple language, it is the period in the Sun's 11-year cycle where the activity of the sunspot is at its highest. Earlier this week, a massive X-class flare erupted from the Sun, sending a plasma cloud racing toward Earth at millions of miles per hour.

Now, when these particles collide with Earth’s magnetic field, they poke the gas atoms in the atmosphere and create the "shifting curtains" of light. According to media reports, as this year's Valentine's Day and the Northern Lights coincide with a Saturday, hotels in states like Montana and Minnesota are reporting up to 90% occupancy.

Which 12 states are on the list? According to the forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are chances of a G3 Geomagnetic Storm. This means that, unlike the usual times when it is most visible in the Arctic, tonight’s storm has pushed the "viewing line" significantly south.

Here are the 12 states with the highest probability of visibility: Alaska (The best seats in the house)

Washington

Idaho

Montana

North Dakota

South Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Michigan

New York (Upstate regions)

Vermont

Maine

While residents in northern parts of Wyoming and New Hampshire may also catch a glimpse, the 12 listed above are currently under the most active "Aurora Watch" zones.

Valentine's Day 2026: How to see the Aurora tonight To maximise your chances of the celestial encounter, it is recommended to follow these professional tips:

The best time to view is typically between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM local time.

It is always better to get away from city lights. Experts recommend driving at least 30–60 minutes away from urban centres.

Find a spot with a clear, unobstructed view of the northern horizon. Even if you can't see the lights with your eyes, your camera might.

Modern smartphones are better at “seeing” the Aurora than the human eye. You might use the Night Mode with a 3–5 second exposure. The camera lens can pick up the faint green glow that appears as a "grey cloud" to the naked eye. Interest in India, too The interest around this is not limited to the US. According to reports, interest in these events has also peaked in India, with a record number of travellers booking "Aurora-specific" itineraries to the US and Scandinavia this winter.

