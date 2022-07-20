Aurora puts on a dazzling show in sky after a solar storm hits Earth. See pics1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 08:37 AM IST
- A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the aurora after a solar storm struck Earth
Listen to this article
A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the aurora after a solar storm struck Earth on Wednesday. Aurora is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. Auroras are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. Recently, space weather researcher Dr. Tamitha Skov predicted that a big solar storm was likely to strike the Earth with the possibility of strong aurora shows.