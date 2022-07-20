OPEN APP
Aurora puts on a dazzling show in sky after a solar storm hits Earth
A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the aurora after a solar storm struck Earth on Wednesday. Aurora is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. Auroras are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. Recently, space weather researcher Dr. Tamitha Skov predicted that a big solar storm was likely to strike the Earth with the possibility of strong aurora shows.

Skov on Twitter gave a warning of the solar flare heading to Earth on July 16. However, the flare appears to have erupted after a few days. She mentioned that a solar storm would be heading to Earth and was expected to interact directly with the Earth’s magnetic field. The solar storm would cause disruption in GPS and radio signals, Skov predicted.

As a result sky watchers in the US were able to witness colourful displays of aurora on Tuesday night (IST).

 

It is the latest long line of solar eruptions that have rocked the Sun in recent years. A solar flare, as defined by NASA, is a strong radiation burst that results from the discharge of charged particles from the sun's sunspots. These are referred to as bright spots on the sun's surface, and they can endure for a few hours. These flare explosions are typically caused by the sun's discharge of photons.

Although asteroids have struck Earth, there has been no documented damage. Earth was struck by a severe solar storm in March 2022. A G1-class storm made landfall there a few days later.

