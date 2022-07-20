A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the aurora after a solar storm struck Earth on Wednesday. Aurora is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. Auroras are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. Recently, space weather researcher Dr. Tamitha Skov predicted that a big solar storm was likely to strike the Earth with the possibility of strong aurora shows.

Skov on Twitter gave a warning of the solar flare heading to Earth on July 16. However, the flare appears to have erupted after a few days. She mentioned that a solar storm would be heading to Earth and was expected to interact directly with the Earth’s magnetic field. The solar storm would cause disruption in GPS and radio signals, Skov predicted.

As a result sky watchers in the US were able to witness colourful displays of aurora on Tuesday night (IST).

Last night was amazing!! The Aurora made a nice appearance in Summit, SD while thunderstorms to the east were simultaneously spitting out incredible CG lightning under a moon-lit landscape. I can’t believe I wasn’t dreaming!#sdwx #aurora #photography @TamithaSkov @NWSAberdeen pic.twitter.com/7q5MCLLCN6 — Alex Resel 📸 (@aresel_) July 19, 2022

Auroral Beads from last night's show 2022-July-19T 0600Z. The Bz dropped out at 0430 UTC and 1.25 hours later the aurora came out, this shot is take East of Cross Irons Mill NE of Calgary pic.twitter.com/dEN65015yq — Harlan Thomas (@theauroraguy) July 19, 2022

A Big Shout Out to @TamithaSkov and her excellent prediction of the current solar storm it was one of the reasons why I was out pursuing the aurora. pic.twitter.com/WG6meNkY3r — Harlan Thomas (@theauroraguy) July 19, 2022

An interesting double aurora band formed 2022-July-19T 0640Z, this shot is taken East of Cross Irons Mill NE of Calgary this image is from the West horizon to the East horizon pic.twitter.com/bjAARzmUK2 — Harlan Thomas (@theauroraguy) July 19, 2022

It is the latest long line of solar eruptions that have rocked the Sun in recent years. A solar flare, as defined by NASA, is a strong radiation burst that results from the discharge of charged particles from the sun's sunspots. These are referred to as bright spots on the sun's surface, and they can endure for a few hours. These flare explosions are typically caused by the sun's discharge of photons.

Although asteroids have struck Earth, there has been no documented damage. Earth was struck by a severe solar storm in March 2022. A G1-class storm made landfall there a few days later.