Auroras on Mars: NASA shares video of purple rain taking over the Red Planet- Watch video
NASA recently shared infrared visuals of Aurora lights covering Mars's surface. The visuals captured by the image showed how Aurora lights turned covered the planet in a purple hue
The National Auronautics and Space Administration (NASA), recently shared video capturing aurora lights acoss Mars planet at night. The images showed how magical aurora lights covered the Red planet with purple hue. These images were captured by NASA's Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument aboard NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) orbiter