Australian Rocket With Vegemite Aboard Crashes Shortly After Take-Off

(Bloomberg) -- An Australian rocket crashed shortly after taking off, marking the first attempt to reach orbit with a made-in-Australia vehicle.

Advertisement

Space startup Gilmour Space Technologies’ first test flight of its Eris rocket left the launch pad at the company’s Bowen Orbital Spaceport, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) northwest of Brisbane, on Wednesday morning local time. It flew for about 14 seconds, the company said in a statement.

The launch came after months of delays, with Gilmour Space having aimed for a debut in March before pushing back the date multiple times, including a postponement in May because of an issue with the rocket’s payload fairing.

“Space is hard,” Chief Executive Officer Adam Gilmour said in the statement. “SpaceX, Rocket Lab and others needed multiple test flights to reach orbit. We’ve learned a tremendous amount that will go directly into improving our next vehicle, which is already in production.”

Advertisement

It’s not unusual for a new rocket to fail on its first launch attempt, and the three-stage Eris rocket wasn’t carrying any satellites or other expensive cargo. Gilmour told Bloomberg News ahead of the launch that success would be defined as lifting off the launch pad.

The Eris had a minimal payload that included a jar of Vegemite, the thick black toast spread that many Australians consider a national symbol.

Based on the Gold Coast, Queensland state, Gilmour Space started its rocket program in 2015 and had hoped to launch as early as 2023. It pushed back that timeline as it waited for regulatory approval.

The roughly 25-meter (82-foot) tall rocket uses a hybrid liquid-solid propellant technology, a system that Gilmour Space says is safer and cheaper than the liquid or solid fuels that many other rockets use.

Advertisement

The Australian Space Agency announced on July 25 that Gilmour received A$5 million ($3.3 million) from Australia’s government to accelerate the development of the rocket’s engine. The company also has backing from investors including Blackbird Ventures and Queensland Investment Corporation.

“We have quite a lot of investors that are interested in investing in the company,” Gilmour said. “But they’re obviously waiting to see what happens with the launch before they decide to invest or not.”

(Updates to add details from statement throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com