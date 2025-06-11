Axiom-4 mission delayed again. Here’s what SpaceX said about why Shubhanshu Shukla, team won't take off today…

SpaceX on June 11 said the Axiom-4 mission is being delayed to complete repair works related to a leak.
“Standing down from tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the Space Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date,” the official account posted on X.
A new date was not immediately stated, but an announcement is expected soon.
(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)
