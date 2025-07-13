Axiom-4 return: Jitendra Singh shares timeline, dates — full schedule of Shubhanshu Shukla's mission, how to watch here

The Union Minister of State (MoS, Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Space, Jitendra Singh shared an update on the NASA Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4) with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on board.

He said that undocking from the International Space Station or ISS has been scheduled at 4.30 pm on July 14, with splash down on Earth estimated at 3 pm on the following day, July 15.

Singh, however, noted that these timing have an hour-long margin window, and indicated that they could change depending on various factors.

Singh added: “These timings have a margin window of approximately 1 hour. Further update, if any, shall be shared accordingly.”

Ax-4 mission return date: When is the undocking scheduled? When is splash down? The Axiom Mission 4 is set to undock from the space-facing port of the ISS' Harmony module at around 7:05 am EDT (US local time), which for viewers in India is 4.30 pm IST on Monday, July 14.

Splash down on Earth, off the coast of California, is estimated at 3 pm on the following day, July 15 (Tuesday).

Timeline, how and where to watch Axiom-4 mission live stream? The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has assured it will provide live coverage of the undocking and departure of Ax-4 from the ISS on July 14.

To be broadcast on NASA's website and YouTube channel, the live stream will end around 30 minutes after undocking.

Coverage of the departure operations will begin with hatch closing at 4.30 am EDT, which is 2 pm IST; and crew will enter the spacecraft at 4.55 am ED, i.e. 2.25 pm IST; followed by hatch closing.

The rest of the coverage, which will show the Dragon spacecraft re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere and subsequent splashdown off the coast of California, will be available to watch through Axiom Space (axiom.space/live) and SpaceX via their X account (official Twitter) and the website.

The coverage for undocking will begin at 6.45 am EDT, which is 4.15 pm IST on Axiom Space and SpaceX channels; with the actual undocking expected at around 7.05 am EDT, i.e.4.30 pm IST.

Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian astronaut aboard ISS Part of the multi-country private mission, IAF member Shubhanshu Shukla piloted the mission's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, and made history as the first Indian to visit the ISS.

The crew also includes veteran NASA astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu.

Ax-4 mission: Experiments, studies conducted Launched on June 25 from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the crew successfully docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4.05 pm IST, and connected to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module.

The mission will return with more than 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted during the mission.

Shubhanshu Shukla on day 17 performed centrifugation and freezing of microalgae samples to study their potential in supporting life on long-duration missions.

The crew continued the Voyager Displays study, investigating eye movement and coordination in microgravity, and gathered data for the Voice in Space project, analysing vocal performance changes.

Additionally, they took part in a cognitive study called the Acquired Equivalence Test, which examined how astronauts learn and adjust to life in microgravity. (With inputs from ANI)