Axiom-4 return: Jitendra Singh shares timeline, dates — full schedule of Shubhanshu Shukla's mission, how to watch here

The Union Minister of State (MoS, Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Space, Jitendra Singh shared an update on the NASA Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4) with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on board.
He said that undocking from the International Space Station or ISS has been scheduled at 4.30 pm on July 14, with splash down on Earth estimated at 3 pm on the following day, July 15.
Singh, however, noted that these timing have an hour-long margin window, and indicated that they could change depending on various factors.
“Update: Axiom-4 International Space Station Mission: As of now, undocking has been scheduled for tomorrow, 14th July at 4:30 PM IST. Arrival back to earth…. splash down scheduled for 15th July at 3:00 PM IST,” he wrote.
Singh added: “These timings have a margin window of approximately 1 hour. Further update, if any, shall be shared accordingly.”
The Axiom Mission 4 is set to undock from the space-facing port of the ISS' Harmony module at around 7:05 am EDT (US local time), which for viewers in India is 4.30 pm IST on Monday, July 14.
Splash down on Earth, off the coast of California, is estimated at 3 pm on the following day, July 15 (Tuesday).
Part of the multi-country private mission, IAF member Shubhanshu Shukla piloted the mission's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, and made history as the first Indian to visit the ISS.
The crew also includes veteran NASA astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu.
