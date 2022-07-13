Behind the deep view of James Webb telescope

The JWST uses a 6.5-metre mirror — the biggest telescope mirror ever — to look deeper into the universe than ever before. Four spectrographs are used to record astronomical infrared spectrum, since light moves from visible to infrared spectrum when it travels across millions of light years. A high frequency radio transmitter is used to transmit this data at 28 MBps, giving us about 57GB of data per day from 1.5 million km away. A machine learning algorithm called Morpheus then uses the Lux supercomputer to analyze this data, classify galaxies and help researchers survey the farthest reaches of the universe.